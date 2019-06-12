Sibongile Khumalo heads for Eastern Cape jazz fest

Vocal powerhouse Sibongile Khumalo will grace the first annual Eastern Cape Jazz Festival in 2019.

The legendary jazz maestro, singer of hits like Township Medley and Thando’s Groove, will be back in the province for the first time for a major gig since 1996, when she performed live in Port Elizabeth.

She has an honorary doctorate in music from Rhodes University.

“It will be my first time at [an Eastern Cape] jazz festival. “I am looking forward to it.” Festivalgoers can look forward to a mix [of] old and new.

“I have found audiences in the Eastern Cape very warm, receptive and engaging,” Khumalo said. The Eastern Cape Jazz Festival will take place over three days in September.

The first day features a memorial lecture at the East London City Hall.

The second day will be the main event at the Abbotsford Christian Centre.

The event will end with a golf day at the East London Golf Course. –