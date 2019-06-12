We're being 'scapegoated' over viral video, says Mamelodi Hospital nurse

The chairperson of a nursing union at Mamelodi Hospital in Pretoria says an investigation into an incident in which an elderly woman was tied to a bench will be biased against nurses.

Footage of Martha Marais, 76, being tied to a bench at the hospital earlier this month went viral.

A nurse, a security guard and two doctors implicated in the matter have been put on special leave following a preliminary investigation conducted by the provincial health department.

"Since the incident happened, no one has come to us as unions to ask how we feel about what has happened," said William Aphane, the chairperson of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) at the hospital, on Tuesday.