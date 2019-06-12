SABC boss 'fired for bribery'

An SABC radio station's executive producer has been dismissed after he was found guilty of being involved in a jobs-for-sale scandal.

Sam Mochichila, a Thobela FM current affairs executive producer, was dismissed on Monday after he was found guilty on two charges of gross dishonesty and contravention of SABC rules and regulations relating to R2,000 paid by former current affairs producer and presenter Tlou Moabelo.

A charge sheet, which Sowetan has seen, states that during the course and scope of employment in January last year, Mochichila abused his relationship of trust, in his capacity as executive producer of Current Affairs.

"You received and accepted an amount of R2,000 from Tlou Moabelo in exchange of renewal or granting of an independent contract for Moabelo after her fixed term expired on January 31 2018.

"During forensic investigation Mochichila instructed his team to mislead the investigations by stating that the money received from Moabelo was in respect for her contribution towards the society, when in truth, it was for the renewal of her independent contract at Thobela FM," read the charges.