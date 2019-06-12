Ex-DG Zane Dangor denies Sassa claims by Bathabile Dlamini

Former social development director-general Zane Dangor has refuted ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini's claims that he was against the cancellation of Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) contract.

In her resignation letter from the National Assembly yesterday, Dlamini alleged that Dangor was one of the people who told her not to cancel the CPS contract which the Constitutional Court found was unlawful.

She made a claim in a resignation letter that she wrote to Luthuli House a day after the resignations of several ex-ministers including Jeff Radebe and Siyabonga Cwele.

Other former ministers who have resigned as MPs are Tokozile Xasa, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, Susan Shabangu, Nomaindia Mfeketo and Derek Hanekom. The ANC heavyweights left parliament after being excluded in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet

CPS was tasked with the payments of social grants for 17-million people on behalf of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The court found that Dlamini, as minister of social development, failed to ensure that Sassa would be able to continue paying social grants when its contract with CPS expired.