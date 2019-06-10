New hiking app aims to improve safety on Cape mountain trails

A new hiking app aims to make all 1,300km of the Cape Peninsula’s hiking trails a lot easier to navigate and to keep explorers safe.

Forge is designed by hikers, outlining the various routes in terms of difficulty, elevation, terrain type and accessibility. Co-creator Alex Weiss says the app, free for download on the app store, is going to change the way people explore the breathtaking region.

“Reading paper maps isn’t everyone's forte,” he said. “Also, what we found is that there wasn’t a single portal where people could get accurate info about the trails. This information is accurate and thorough.”

The app uses GIS (geographic information system) technology, and is the brainchild of the start-up group Forge New Frontiers from Cape Town.

“What’s unique about it is that all our trails are attributed with info we think will be useful to people - what kind of terrain there is, can you walk your dog, can you take your bike… we want it to be as simple as possible,” he said.