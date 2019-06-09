Plea for safer driving in residential areas as 995 children under 12 die in 2018

An unacceptably high number of children are dying on SA roads due to reckless drivers and the negligence of parents, says the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

An analysis of road fatalities statistics shows that a total of 995 children under the age of 12 died as a result of road crashes last year, the agency said in a statement on Sunday.

The majority - 600 - of those who died were boys. Girls accounted for 382 of the fatalities, with the gender of the remaining children unclear on the available data.

"Many of the children die as pedestrians, which indicates that parents are failing to exercise proper control over them and there is a high level of incidents of reckless and negligent driving in residential areas," said the RTMC.

The agency referenced a World Health Organisation (WHO) report in 2018 stating that the use of child restraints can reduce the risk of death by at least 60%. It commented: "SA has legislation requiring children to be put on child restraints, however, more needs to be done to enforce the law."