Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter axed Kermit Erasmus‚ Ben Motshwari and Fortune Makaringe from his final 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt on Sunday.

Baxter made his announcement at the South Africans' team hotel‚ the Southern Sun at Montecasino in Fourways.

Cape Town City striker Erasmus‚ and the two central midfielders‚ Orlando Pirates' Motshwari and Makaringe of Maritzburg United‚ were the three players cut from the preliminary squad that has spent the past week training at Steyn City School in Midrand.

From an original 28-man squad‚ Keagan Dolly withdrew injured and Rivaldo Coetzee did not arrive‚ saying his mother was critically ill and then being unable to be contacted again.