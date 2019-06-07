Brace for massive road closures in Durban and Maritzburg for the Comrades Marathon this weekend
As about 25,000 runners prepare to hit the road from Durban to Pietermaritzburg for the 94th Comrades 87km ultramarathon this weekend, those planning on driving will have to be prepared for a spate of road closures.
These roads will be closed on Saturday and Sunday in Durban:
- Dr Pixley Ka Seme Street between Dorothy Nyembe Street and Samora Machel Street, from 5pm-7am;
- Samora Machel Street between Monty Naicker Street and Anton Lembede Street, from midnight to 7am;
- Sherwood, 45th Cutting, from 4am-7.30am;
- Cowies Hill, from 4.30am-8.30am;
- Pinetown and Fields Hill, from 4.45am-9.15am;
- Kloof, from 5am-10am;
- Hillcrest, from 5.30am-11am;
- Bothas Hill, from 5.40am-11.30am;
- Drummond, from 6am-12.30pm;
- Cato Ridge, from 7am-2pm;
- Camperdown, from 7.30am-2.30pm;
- Umlaas Road ,from 8am-3.55pm
- Lion Park, from 9am-4pm;
- Ashburton, from 9am-5pm; and
- Polly Shortts from 9am-6pm.
These streets will be closed on Saturday and Sunday in Pietermaritzburg from 9am-6.30pm:
- CB Downes Road;
- Gladys Manzi Road;
- Cleland Road;
- Blackburrow Road;
- Fairfield Avenue;
- Ridge Road;
- Harwin Road; and
- Taylor Road.
