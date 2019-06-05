Fuel price goes up at midnight thanks to carbon tax and weak rand

Fuel prices will rise by 9c a litre for petrol and 33c for diesel on Wednesday, the national energy department announced on Tuesday.

Wholesale paraffin goes up by 8c and illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) by 10c, while liquid petroleum gas (LPG) drops by 7c/kg.

This means that inland motorists will pay R16.57 for a litre of 93-octane petrol, R16.76 for 95-octane petrol, R15.21 per litre for diesel with 0.05% sulphur and R15.27 per litre for diesel with 0.005% sulphur.

The latest fuel price hike follows the introduction of the carbon tax levy, which finance minister Tito Mboweni announced during his budget speech on February 20. This add 9c per litre to the price of petrol and 10c per litre for diesel.