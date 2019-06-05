TECHNOLOGY

Robot smart glove gets to grips with human tasks

A sophisticated smart glove, capable of identifying and grasping objects like a human hand, has been developed by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Using artificial intelligence, the low-cost knitted glove uses 550 tiny sensors to recognise different objects. The glove, developed by MIT’s computer science and artificial intelligence laboratory, can be used by robots and even fitted to a prosthetic hand.

