WATCH | 'This thing has blown my mind': Meet Nkosikho Mbele - the hero petrol attendant

Petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele has become a bit of a celebrity after he helped Monet van Deventer at Shell Ultra City, outside Cape Town, by reaching into his own pocket to buy fuel for her after she forgot her bank card.

Mbele was worried Van Deventer would run out of petrol at night which could put her in danger.

"I checked her [petrol] gauge and I could see she was worried," Mbele tells TimesLIVE. "I could see it was low."

"I asked her if she will reach where she's going and she said she's not sure."