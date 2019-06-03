Everything you need to know about the petrol attendant who has warmed Mzansi's heart

Petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele's simple act of kindness towards Monet van Deventer continues to see him get more blessed by the minute.

Mbele offered R100 to Van Deventer, who could have been stuck on the N2 highway had he not been kind enough to top up her tank.

From R100 to over R300,000 - here's absolutely everything you need to know.

How it started

Van Deventer shared the heartwarming story on her Facebook page, explaining how she stopped at a Shell garage to fill up on her way to Cape Town.

"Before I asked the person to fill my car, I got this feeling that I had forgotten my card at home," she wrote.

She told Mbele not to fill up as she had no means of paying. To her complete shock, he offered to top her up from his own pocket and told her she could pay him back the next time she came by.