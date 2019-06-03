Chaining dogs can get you a criminal record, as East Rand man finds out

A 36-year-old man living in Etwatwa, Gauteng, has been found guilty in the Daveyton Magistrate's Court of animal cruelty, for chaining and confining his dogs.

The conviction was handed down on Friday, with the offence having taken place in 2017.

The court affirmed that animals are regarded as sentient beings that are capable of suffering and experiencing pain.

"After nearly two years of travelling back and forth, and over 16 appearances, justice has been served," the SPCA said in a statement.

SPCA inspector Shiven Bodasing had found five dogs chained and caged, living in dirty and parasitic conditions, on the premises in Etwatwa.

The owner of the dogs, Gift Mtshali, was arrested and charged for contravening the Animals Protection Act.

Mtshali was sentenced to a R6,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment.

“I am ecstatic at the sentence handed down. The honourable magistrate was unequivocally clear in her view of the crimes committed and stated that it is unacceptable behaviour in respect of the ill treatment the animals endured ... It is essential that justice is done and in a manner that will serve to deter others from committing the same crimes," said Inspector Bodasing.