Baby found dead in dustbin at shopping centre

The body of a new born baby was found inside a dustbin in the Cleary Park Shopping Centre on Friday afternoon.

The discovery was made after shoppers alerted the centre staff to a strong stench coming from the bathroom at about 4pm.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said that security went to investigate and found the body of a new born baby boy in the dustbin.

“It appears that the body was there for more than a day. Why and how the child was placed in the dustbin remains unknown.

"There were no signs to suggest that the birth happened there,” he said.

“The baby was wrapped in a green towel and placed inside a pink plastic shopping packet.”

Rheeder said the exact age of the child was unknown however confirmed that the mortuary classified the boy as a new born.

An inquest case was opened as well as child abandonment.

“Based on the autopsy results, this could change to murder,” Rheeder added.

Security officials at the centre are assisting police with identifying the culprit.