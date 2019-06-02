Body found on rubbish tip and another in the bushes

Two bodies were found in separate locations in Port Elizabeth over the weekend.

In both discoveries, the deceased’s identities are unknown.

The first body was found at 10am on Saturday about a 150m from the Old Uitenhage road near Monument Crossing.

Police spokesperson Andre Beetge said the police were alerted after a man looking for his cattle stumbled onto the body halfway between Coega Hotel and Monument crossing.

“The body is a female and was naked. No identify documents were found near the scene. The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

"Both the feet were bound together with rope. No visible gunshot wounds or stab wounds were noticeable on the body however broken planks of wood were found nearby,” he said.

The second incident occurred in the Joe Slovo Township area at about 2am on Sunday, the body of an unknown man was found lying on a rubbish tip.

“Circumstances are unclear however it appears that the deceased was beaten to death. The body only had a pair of underpants on,” Beetge said.

“Based on the scene, it appears that the body was dumped there sometime during the night.”

Beetge said residents in the area confirmed that he was not known to them.

“In both cases, detectives are going through the missing persons reports to ascertain if the identities of the persons can be found.

"We are awaiting the pathology report to assist with the identification as well,” he said.

Beetge appealed to anyone with information to contact the police.