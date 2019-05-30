EFF: Cabinet an insult to the intelligence of South Africans

The EFF has described the new national executive announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as an "insult to the intelligence of South Africans".

Among issues flagged by the red berets is the number of deputy ministers, which is more than that of ministers, after Ramaphosa appointed 28 ministers with 34 deputies.

According to the EFF, Ramaphosa succumbed to ANC factional dynamics at the expense of saving taxpayers money as he had promised.

For this, the EFF branded Ramaphosa a "dishonest and manipulative person" calling his decision an insult to the intelligence of the citizens.