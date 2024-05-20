News

Nelson Mandela Bay metro in race to spend budget

Municipality has weeks to use up R800m or risk forfeiting money to Treasury

By Nomazima Nkosi - 20 May 2024

With just more than six weeks to go until the start of a new financial year, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has to spend about R800m or risk forfeiting the money to the National Treasury.

This, as the municipality only spent 47% of its budget by the end of April...

