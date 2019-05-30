Opposition parties welcome cabinet announcement, with reservations

Opposition parties have welcomed the SA cabinet for the sixth administration following its announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday night, but with reservations.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said they were happy with the return of Tito Mboweni as finance minister as well as that of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

This is while DA leader Mmusi Maimane expressed concern with the return of the likes of Ebrahim Patel who is the minister of trade, industry and economic development and Blade Nzimande who returns to higher education and science and technology.

Groenewald said: "We are also happy that we have a smaller cabinet, 28 ministers, although our expectations was 25 because in 2004 we had 26 ministers