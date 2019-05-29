News

Protesting Soweto residents torch buses and tow trucks

By TimesLIVE - 29 May 2019
Protest action blocked off the Soweto motorway and Carr Street in Mzimhlope, Soweto, on May 29 2019.
Image: City of Joburg via Facebook

The Soweto motorway and Carr Street in Mzimhlope, Soweto, were blocked off on Wednesday as authorities worked to clear up the area after earlier protests.

A Putco and Rea Vaya bus, as well as two tow trucks were torched during the protest action, the City of Johannesburg said.

The situation is currently calm, with both the Johannesburg metro police and SA Police Service on the scene.

Traffic is being diverted through Orlando West.

A month ago, protesters also blocked the Soweto highway through the Mzimhlope area with burning tyres and rocks in a housing-related protest. 

A week ago, Klipspruit residents barricaded roads in the area with burning tyres and rubble, demanding improved policing to combat crime.

