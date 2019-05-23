Thuli Madonsela for deputy president? It's a 'hell yeah' from SA

South Africans have thrown former public protector Thuli Madonsela's name into the ring for deputy president, after David Mabuza requested a postponement of his swearing-in to the position.

Taking to Twitter, hopefuls said because of the work she had done to expose corruption and state capture between 2009 and 2016, Madonsela would get the house and its members in order.

The former public protector's name jumped to the Twitter trends list after radio host Bruce Whitfield interviewed Business Leadership SA COO Busisiwe Mavuso.

"I hear then name of Thuli Madonsela has been mentioned [for deputy president]. We think she would be a brilliant, brilliant appointment," said Mavuso.

Madonsela has previously said she would not enter politics,