I screamed and ran - ultimate fighting champ spooked by Cape Town beggars

The 40-year-old Englishman, who began the podcast claiming to be "in the shape of [his] life", tells his story with offensive accents and exaggerated explanations of the "aggressive" nature of the beggars.

And he admitted being drunk when he was accosted at 3am on Saturday morning.

The evening began with a Chinese meal with the cast and crew of Warrior, which is set during the Tong Wars in late-1870s San Francisco, California.

"We end up having a few drinks. I get back, it’s like three o'clock in the morning and the Uber driver drops me off ... and I don’t know which way to go," said Bisping, a former UFC middleweight champion whose nickname is The Count.

"I'm stumbling around a little bit and all of a sudden, lo and behold, the freaks came out, the thieves came out, the muggers, the nasty f***ing criminal b****rds.