Dogs kill 3-year-old after mother takes child to tavern

A three-year-old toddler was mauled to death by dogs on Saturday evening near Mokopane in Limpopo.

The toddler was attacked when her mother, 36, took her along to a tavern in Mahwelereng Zone 1 at around 10pm.

“Upon arrival at the tavern, she allegedly laid the toddler to bed in another room and went inside the tavern. The little girl woke up and wondered into the backyard of the tavern and that’s when she got attacked by the dogs until the other patrons came to her rescue.

"The child was taken to the hospital but sadly, she was certified dead on arrival,” police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement on Monday.

“Members of the community, especially mothers or guardians are advised and encouraged to put child safety first. Taking a child to a liquor outlet is totally uncalled for and it must not happen to avoid and prevent this type of incident to occur.”