Teen behind bars for allegedly murdering 8-year-old schoolmate

A 17-year-old primary school pupil accused of beating to death an 8-year-old learner at a North West primary school will remain in custody, police said on Monday.

The teenager appeared in the Koster Magistrate's Court on Monday where his case was postponed to June 6, said Captain Sam Tselanyane.

“He is being detained at a child and youth centre,” Tselanyane added.

He is yet to plead.

Tselanyane said the pupil - of Kgalagatsane Primary School in Reagile Location, near Koster - was alleged to have assaulted the young boy at the school premises.