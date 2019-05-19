Parliamentarians to report for duty from Monday

Incoming members of the National Assembly and delegates of the National Council of Provinces are expected to start arriving at parliament from Monday ahead of their swearing-in as lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday.

Parliament said the designated public representatives would also undergo registration and a process of acclimatisation and being welcomed to the new environment.

Parliament last week received the lists of designated members of the National Assembly from Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said the 400 designated National Assembly members were expected to register from Monday, May 20.

Mothapo said a rehearsal on the proceedings of the first sitting of the National Assembly was scheduled for designated members.

He said MPs would also be briefed on inauguration arrangements and related activities.

He said on Wednesday morning, the swearing-in would take place in the National Assembly chamber and be presided over by Mogoeng.