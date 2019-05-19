Man drowns while swimming with his wife in Umhlanga

A man is presumed to have drowned while swimming at a non-swimming beach north of Bronze Beach, Umhlanga Rocks, on Sunday morning.

Netcare 911 said reports from the scene indicated that the man, believed to be in his forties, got into difficulty while swimming near the shore break.

“According to witnesses on the scene the man had been swimming with his wife when he went under.

"The man has been presumed drowned due to the length he has already been submerged,” Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

Herbst said Netcare 911, Umhlanga lifeguards, the metro police search and rescue unit and the National Sea Rescue Institute were on scene on Sunday morning in a joint effort to locate and recover the body.