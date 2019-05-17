Man jailed for hiding boy in sewage hole

A North West magistrate yesterday said a 10-year-old boy, who was kidnapped and caged in a sewage drain, was treated like an animal.

Itsoseng magistrate Thabo Lephadi sentenced 22-year-old Ketlamoreng Kaudi to seven years in prison for kidnapping and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Kaudi kidnapped the boy in September 2017 and kept him in the drain for seven days to get back at his girlfriend.

"An animal stays in a hole not a human being. You made it worse by covering the hole with rocks, so that the boy could not escape.

"I wonder if there was enough air for the child. Was it not dark in there? What was happening in the mind of this child," Lephadi asked.