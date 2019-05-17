Ex-Buccaneer Steve Lekoelea is dying to see TS Galaxy beat Kaizer Chiefs

You should never expect anyone associated with Orlando Pirates to be in rivals Kaizer Chiefs’ cornerm and former Bucs star Steve Lekoelea is no exception.

Ahead of Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final between Chiefs and National First Division side TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium (kickoff 7pm)‚ Lekoelea said he would be rooting for the Mpumalanga-based side.

“I see an upset … maybe first half [would be a] draw and maybe 1-0 in 90 minutes to TS Galaxy‚” predicted the former Pirates darling.

But “Chippa” denied any suggestions that it’s because of any hatred on his part for Chiefs as a Pirates man that he would like to see TS Galaxy take the trophy home.