'We played open cards with Gift of the Givers' - Makana

The Makana Municipality has responded to Gift of the Givers’ withdrawal from the drought-stricken region saying discussions were ongoing.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said on Thursday morning they were withdrawing over a dispute over R15m owed to them for drought-relief efforts.

The dispute surfaced on social media on Wednesday when the non-profit organisation's founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said there was a disagreement with the department of water and sanitation (DWS).

Sooliman said the DWS had declined to pay them for their efforts amid claims that only Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) companies could be paid for drought intervention.

However, DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the matter was between the municipality and the Gift of the Givers – and not them.

“We have given the [Makana] municipality R22m for drought relief – the funds have been transferred. It is not our mandate and we cannot dictate to them how they must use the money, this is their own supply chain management processes,” he said.

Makana Municipality spokesperson Anele Mjekula has, in turn, hit back.