Kings points machine faces boot
Banda, a regular in the Kings side, was the sixth leading scorer in the Guinness PRO14 last season amassing 100 points from 32 conversions and 12 penalties.
Banda, a regular in the Kings side, was the sixth leading scorer in the Guinness PRO14 last season amassing 100 points from 32 conversions and 12 penalties.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.