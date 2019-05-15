‘Babsie’ Nobanda gets time off drug sentence

Convicted Makhanda drug smuggler Nolubabalo “Babsie” Nobanda, who is serving a 15-year prison sentence in Thailand, has had her sentence commuted by two and a half years.

Nobanda will benefit from a general amnesty granted to tens of thousands of prisoners by recently crowned Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn earlier this month, said Henk Vanstaen.

Vanstaen is a Thailand resident who assists South Africans incarcerated in the kingdom. It had been hoped that Nobanda would receive a royal pardon as part of the king’s coronation celebrations. This would have allowed her to leave prison and return home.

Nobanda made international headlines in December 2011 when she was discovered at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport carrying 1.5kg of cocaine mixed with baking powder in her dreadlocks. She was 23 at the time.

In June the following year, the former Victoria Girls High School pupil was sentenced to 15 years in Bangkok’s notorious maximum security Klong Prem Central prison.