Ramaphosa: SA government very keen to work with private sector

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured investors that the ANC-led government is not allergic to working with the private sector.

Speaking at an investor conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westcliffe, Ramaphosa dismissed suggestions that there's unwillingness from government to rope in the private sector to help boost the economy, among other issues.

"The ruling party has embraced the notion of the value of the inviting the private sector to be our partner. Our conference in 2017 was very clear that we should build a social compact with the private sector labour and communities.

"I want partnerships and because they are what will help resolve our problems. It is no longer a swear word, it is an angelic type of word so we see great value in working with the private sector," said Ramaphosa.

He was responding to a question posed by Goldman Sach's Sub-Saharan Africa's chief operations officer Colin Coleman, on whether or not the private sector a "swear word" in the governing party.