Top Brandwag player critical after neck injury
One of Brandwag High’s most promising young sport stars is in a critical condition in hospital after he suffered a severe neck injury during Eastern Province High School rugby trials on May 7.
One of Brandwag High’s most promising young sport stars is in a critical condition in hospital after he suffered a severe neck injury during Eastern Province High School rugby trials on May 7.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.