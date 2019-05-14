Motherwell’s Sam thrilled over PSL award listing
Motherwell-born Bloemfontein Celtic star Bongani Sam was on Monday named as one of the nominees for the Younger Player of the Season in the 2019 Absa Premiership awards.
