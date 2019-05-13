Andrew Turnbull dies following horror crash

According to transport department spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie, the collision occurred on the R72 near Port Alfred in the direction of Kenton-On-Sea.

"A Mercedes Benz with two occupants, including the driver, was travelling from Port Alfred and collided with a Jaguar travelling from Kenton. The number of occupants in the Jaguar has not been confirmed."

On Sunday night, the Dispatch confirmed the Jaguar belonged to Andrew Turnbull.

"It's alleged that driving at high speed may have contributed to the incident. Local authorities will continue with further investigations," Rantjie said.

On social media, a video alleged to have been taken by the passenger in Turnbull's car, showed a reading of 260km per hour on the vehicles speedometer.

Turnbull was out on bail after being accused of assaulting his former girlfriend‚ Chere Gray.