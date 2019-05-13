Andrew Turnbull dies following horror crash
Andrew Turnbull has died after succumbing to injuries sustained in a car crash.
Two others were killed in the horrific collision outside Port Alfred on Sunday afternoon.
"Andrew our only son and brother to Lindy passed away in the early hours of this morning in PE due to serious injuries from a car accident.. His friend Ryan Byrne died at the scene. Please I'm am begging everyone to please give us time to mourn and to stop the horrible stuff that is being posted on FB. We are heartbroken," his mother, Martha Turnbull posted on Facebook on Monday morning.
According to transport department spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie, the collision occurred on the R72 near Port Alfred in the direction of Kenton-On-Sea.
"A Mercedes Benz with two occupants, including the driver, was travelling from Port Alfred and collided with a Jaguar travelling from Kenton. The number of occupants in the Jaguar has not been confirmed."
On Sunday night, the Dispatch confirmed the Jaguar belonged to Andrew Turnbull.
"It's alleged that driving at high speed may have contributed to the incident. Local authorities will continue with further investigations," Rantjie said.
On social media, a video alleged to have been taken by the passenger in Turnbull's car, showed a reading of 260km per hour on the vehicles speedometer.
Turnbull was out on bail after being accused of assaulting his former girlfriend‚ Chere Gray.