Two die, one badly hurt in R72 smash

Two people were killed and another seriously injured in a horror collision outside Port Alfred on Sunday afternoon.

Transport department spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said the collision occurred on the R72 near Port Alfred in the direction of Kenton-on-Sea.

“Two vehicles collided headon at about 2.30pm,” Rantjie said.

“Two occupants were declared dead on the scene (a driver and a passenger) and one sustained critical injuries.

“A Mercedes-Benz with two occupants, including the driver, was travelling from Port Alfred and collided with a Jaguar travelling from Kenton. The number of occupants in the Jaguar has not been confirmed.”

On Sunday night, the Dispatch confirmed the Jaguar belonged to Andrew Turnbull, who is out on bail after being accused of assaulting his former girlfriend‚ Chere Gray, in Johannesburg.

It was not clear who the dead were, but Rantjie said the injured had been taken to Port Alfred hospital for treatment.

On Turnbull’s Facebook page, a woman said he had been taken to hospital in Port Elizabeth with serious injuries.

“It’s alleged that driving at high speed may have contributed to the incident,” Rantjie said.

“Local authorities will continue with further investigations.”