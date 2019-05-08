Manhunt under way for escaped dangerous EC prisoners

A manhunt is under way to track down three convicted criminals who escaped from the Middeldrift Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

The escapees were identified as Sizwe Mhlana, Andisa Vas and Aziwe Nkwalase.

Police said a blue Opel Kadett was reportedly hijacked a few kilometres away from the prison, shortly after the escape.Police are still looking into whether the escapees were involved with the hijacking.

In the meantime, provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has established a task team to track down the men.

"This is the last thing we need during this time."Lawlessness has absolutely no room and will not be tolerated within our communities," she said.