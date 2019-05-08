‘Baby could easily have been saved’
Parents of brain-damaged child sue paediatrician for R23m
A cascade of events that left a newborn baby with severe brain injuries was preventable by the administration of a medical product easily available to a paediatrician, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Tuesday.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.