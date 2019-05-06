Spin sends Proteas women tumbling in opening ODI against Pakistan

The Proteas women had a dreadful start to their three-match One-Day International series against Pakistan after slipping to a record, eight-wicket loss to Pakistan at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Monday.

Batting first after losing the toss, the hosts were blown away for a poor 63 in 22.5 overs – their second lowest score ever in 50-over cricket.

This after off-break bowler and former captain, Sana Mir claimed an incredible 4/11 in six overs of torture, one of which was a maiden.

The visitors then made light work of the total as an unbeaten 34 off 43 balls, including seven fours by Javeria Khan led them to a lop-sided win with a massive 212 balls to spare.

It was one of the subcontinent nation’s finest wins in ODI cricket and only the fourth time they had beaten the South Africans in 19 attempts.

The result was undoubtedly set up by Player of the Match, Mir’s exceptional effort with the spin, while she was also aided by an almost equally brilliant effort from fellow slow bowler Nashra Sandhu, whose figures read 5.5-3-8-2.

Only two home batters managed doubled figures, top-scorer Chloe Tryon (21) and Mignon du Preez (18).

Fellow spinner Nida Dar claimed 2/12 in five overs.

Shabnim Ismail (1/18) and Marizanne Kapp (1/19) did manage a wicket each, but that proved a mere consolation as Pakistan cantered to victory, claiming the first two of six crucial ICC Women’s Championship points up for grabs in the series.

Match two of the sequence takes place at Senwest Park on Thursday.

- Cricket South Africa