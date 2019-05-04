South African tweeps wake up happy ... but then reality kicks in

We are at our happiest at 5am, before the day's negativity gets us down.

This is the finding of a "happiness index", constructed by following what people on Twitter say about life and analysing the sentiment of these tweets.

The index is compiled by Dawie Roodt, chief economist of the Efficient Group, and Prof Talita Greyling of the University of Johannesburg.

Roodt said on Friday they plan to measure SA's happiness frequently over the next few days until just after the elections.

On average, there are approximately 30,000 tweets a day, they say, mostly between 7pm and 10pm.

Over the past few days, April 30 reported a happiness score of 5.5, while the average happiness on Workers’ Day (May 1) was 5.1.