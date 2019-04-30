Sibanye says 1,800 platinum miners trapped underground

Railway lines dropped down a shaft at a Sibanye-Stillwater platinum mine trapped 1,800 workers underground for hours, the company said on Tuesday.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said 4,000 people were trapped underground at Sibanye’s Thembelani shaft near Rustenburg, but the company said the number was less than half that.

At about 1pm on Tuesday, steel railways were being lowered down the shaft when a few broke loose and fell, said company spokesperson James Wellsted.

An investigation is underway to inspect the shaft for damage and to remove at least two of the railways that had become jammed in the shaft.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and the employees underground completing their day shift are being kept near the shaft for when it re-open.

Sibanye is sending down food and blankets to the areas where there is water and ventilation so employees are comfortable while they wait, Wellsted said.