Shaun Blunden’s trial delayed by several glitches

Businessman Shaun Blunden’s attempted murder trial was postponed on Monday in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court when the prosecutor said he was not ready to continue with proceedings.

State prosecutor Vuyani Nofemele told magistrate Robert Matshikwe that although Blunden’s matter was on the roll he had to be present at a different case in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court.

“I had informed my seniors that the likelihood was that I would be at the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court,” he said.

“It was never my intentions to delay proceedings in this matter.”

Nofemele asked the court to grant a further postponement for him to secure two witnesses, a doctor and ballistics expert, to testify on behalf of the state.

Blunden’s defence advocate Terry Price SC said when the date was agreed for the case to continue, all parties were in agreement and this was an unreasonable delay.

“I am asking for the court to grant an order to allow the case to continue [without the state’s two witnesses] and for the case to be disposed of,” Price said.

He had written a letter to Nofemele’s office on April 8 stating the case was supposed to continue on Monday, but he had still not received the names or affidavits of the doctor and ballistics expert to prepare for possible crossexamination.

“Another postponement would be incredibly unfair,” Price said.

Blunden faces the charge of attempted murder after a heated argument at the Blunden Walmer Heights family home on June 20 2015.

In the altercation, Blunden, 55, allegedly shot his former brother-in-law Deon Williams, 54, when an argument ensued after Blunden is alleged to have told Williams’ daughter, Kaylin, 29, that she was no longer welcome at the house.

Blunden was the co-founder and former chief executive of Blunden Coach Tours – he resigned from the company in July 2015.

Matshikwe said it would only be fair to allow the state time to call its witnesses and that he was informed prior to Monday that Nofemele might not be available.

“It is my view that this case should be given another postponement.

“The state must be given the opportunity to get its affairs in order,” Matshikwe said.

He postponed the case to June 13.