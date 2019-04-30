Afro-soul singer Dumza Maswana in PE this weekend

Afro-soul singer Dumza Maswana will be in his home province this weekend to present Celebrating African Song concerts at the PE Opera House in Nelson Mandela Bay and at the Guild Theatre in East London.

The Peddie-born, Port Elizabeth-raised soul and jazz artist will perform at the Opera House on Saturday, May 4, and at the Guild Theatre on Friday, May 3.

“In this show, I want people to know that there is still music out there that is thoroughly African in history, inspiration and sound,” Maswana said.

“It is, however, often ignored and the attention of the public, business and the media is given to commercial music. These songs remind us of who we are, they carry a message and reinforce our humanity.

“I’ll be joined by my friends,” he said, revealing a diverse and talented line-up which consists of:

Ntsika of The Soil, who will be promoting his new album, I Write What I Like.

Multi award-winning poet and a singer Jessica Mbangeni.

Kwazakhele school boy Likhey Booi, 13.

“I saw him on Facebook, met his father and asked if I can’t feature him – he’s the young Michael Jackson!” Maswana said.

Bongani Tulwana will also contribute some songs.

“I will also perform this show at the National Arts Festival and I’ll also be heading to Canada for the first time,” Maswana said.

“Every year I always make sure I come perform in PE, since I seldom get bookings, to make sure my fans get a chance to see me. My album Molo will be available at the venue.”

Maswana is a versatile musician who started singing at the age of nine and has sang in several church choirs at various conventions, competitions and festivals.

He produced his debut album, Iphupha Lam, with his friend Vukile Koli, recording it with a full band.

He performed alongside artists, such as MXO, Loyiso Bala, Sliq Angel, Tshepo Tshola, Ringo, Martin Phike, Mafikizolo, Kelly Khumalo, Siphokazi, Jaziel Brothers and Ntando.

One of his career highlights was in 2005 when he had the opportunity of sharing the stage with the internationally acclaimed Kenny Lattimore and Chante Moore during their tour in Port Elizabeth, when he performed with the Mo Jazz Band.

Maswana wants to bring a fresh and inspirational genre of Afro-soul and jazz, with an unusual combination of melancholy and exuberance.

“The show will celebrate indigenous music from the villages that soulfully caught my attention as a young boy,” he said.

“I inherited some of these songs from my late grandmother Noyekile Maswana, who used to make me sing and clap, while she would dance. I will also perform new songs that are inspired by those sounds.

“Songs by the revered Mam’ Madosini trickled with elements of jazz but with the earthy isingqi coming through will also be showcased,” he promises.