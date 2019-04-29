Nelson Mandela Bay tavern raids ‘ruin the party’

Liquor board, metro police greeted with howls of protest as owners cited for invalid licences

PREMIUM

Nelson Mandela Bay metro police and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board got an earful from rowdy patrons at the weekend who accused the officials of “ruining the party” when they raided various taverns in Motherwell at the weekend.

