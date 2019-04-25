'Fixated paedophile' Bruce Ehrlich fights to get out of jail

Staying in custody until his trial is finalised would bring Bruce Ehrlich’s life to its knees. This was the argument made by his legal aid attorney at the East London magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Ehrlich’s attorney, Avuyile Mdodana, and state prosecutor Athi Mancoba were locked in argument regarding his release on bail.

Mdodana told magistrate Linda Magaxeni that Ehrlich stood to lose everything if he was remanded in custody until the completion of his trial. Ehrlich was arrested last month and has been charged with rape, sexual assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and kidnapping. Two boys now aged 20, who lived with Ehrlich from 2013, opened cases against the convicted paedophile.

He was convicted for sexual assault in 1991 against minor boys in Knysna. He was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence. Ehrlich was again convicted in 2003 when he was sentenced to 15 years for 14 counts of indecent assault of minor boys. He was released on parole in 2012, but was re-arrested in 2016 for violating his parole conditions.

Mdodana, however, argued that Ehrlich did not deserve to have his “liberty to freedom” denied based on his previous convictions. He said Ehrlich had turned his life around after his release from prison and had started his own construction company.