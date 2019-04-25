WATCH | KZN floods: Search for bodies continues as death toll approaches 70

"Around 70" people are believed to have been killed after heavy rains caused flooding and mudslides along the KZN coast, acting premier Sihle Zikalala said on Thursday.

Final figures are expected to be released during the day.

Flooding also killed at least three people in neighbouring Eastern Cape.

The rains mainly hit areas around Durban. Multiple dwellings collapsed in mudslides, said Robert McKenzie, a KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson.

Rescue workers were digging through collapsed buildings on Wednesday.

Victor da Silva, a resident of the coastal town of Amanzimtoti, said his family managed to evacuate before the floods destroyed their home and cars.

"On Monday, the water was just crazy. And yesterday morning I got here everything was fine, my garage was still here, the other part of the house was still here, and it just couldn't stop raining," Da Silva said. "And then an hour and a half later everything poof (vanished) because the rain just hasn't stopped."