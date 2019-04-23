Hoёrskool Driehoek to unveil new walkway after tragedy

Pupils of Hoërskool Driehoek were left shocked and saddened after a walkway collapsed while students were returning from assembly on the morning of February 1. The collapse claimed the lives of four pupils who were laid to rest this week in Vanderbijlpark. Scores of people supported family and friends as they said their final goodbyes. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive