Hoёrskool Driehoek to unveil new walkway after tragedy
Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi is expected to unveil the walkway at 3pm.
In February‚ 17-year-old pupils Roydon Olckers‚ Jandré Steyn and Marli Currie all died on the school premises‚ while a fourth‚ Marnus Nagel‚ succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
A Grade 9 child sustained spinal injuries in the collapse.
Pupils of Hoërskool Driehoek were left shocked and saddened after a walkway collapsed while students were returning from assembly on the morning of February 1. The collapse claimed the lives of four pupils who were laid to rest this week in Vanderbijlpark. Scores of people supported family and friends as they said their final goodbyes.
At the time of the tragedy community members flocked to the school to pay their respects. Flowers‚ cards‚ candles and pictures of those who died were placed in front of the school gates. Pupils in school uniform prayed at the school.