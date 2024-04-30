News

Eastern Cape set to fly high with cannabis investment

Mega shot in the arm for provincial hub could create 80 full-time jobs

By Nomazima Nkosi - 30 April 2024

The Eastern Cape could be sitting pretty with a R100m investment in the cannabis industry announced on Monday, paving the way for Coega’s special economic zone to become a provincial hub for the new sector. 

Once operational, the investment will be set to create 80 full-time jobs...

