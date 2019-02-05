'Conman' caught cashing in on Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy

A suspected conman who asked for money, saying his “brother” had perished in the Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy, has been exposed.

CEO of the Golden Triangle Chamber of Commerce, Klippies Kritzinger, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the man had claimed to be "George Nagel", the older brother of Marnus Nagel.

Marnus died on Saturday as a result of serious injuries. He was the fourth pupil to die following the tragedy.

Kritzinger said the man had collected money from several people.

“He stood at the shopping centre here close to the school and he said he was the brother of Marnus and he needs money to go to Johannesburg.