Two prison warders attacked at Goodwood prison

Two prison warders were attacked over the Easter weekend.

This was confirmed by the SA Correctional Services Workers Union (Sacoswu) on Monday.

Sacoswu’s general secretary Belinda Rathebe said the incident happened on Friday at the Goodwood prison in Cape Town.

Details of the attack are still not known.

“Sacoswu is still very disturbed and saddened by the rate at which correctional officials have been subjected to these barbaric deeds by fellow citizens who should be protecting them against any kind of abuse,” said Rathebe.

The two officials who were stabbed both survived.

Last month, a female warder at the Goedemoed prison in the Free State was stabbed to death when she and another female warder were held hostage for nearly three hours by an inmate, police confirmed.

Rathebe said government must do something to ensure the safety of workers at the correctional services centres.

“Until when will these attacks continue? It becomes a norm within the centres that members must be butchered by inmates with no serious intervention from national management. Officers are subjected to disciplinary proceedings should they be seen or found protecting themselves using minimum force,” she said.