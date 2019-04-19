Beware of rough seas this Easter weekend: NSRI

If you are planning to swim in the sea this Easter, be careful: there is a chance of higher than normal tides.

"The full-moon spring tide peaks on Friday and the spring tide effect, a higher than normal high tide and a lower than normal low tide, will be in effect throughout the long weekend and last up to towards the end of next week," said National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

He warned anglers fishing from rocks to be cautious, saying they should never turn their backs to the sea when climbing on rocks or fishing from them.

"We urge the public to adopt a safety-conscious mindset around coastal and inland waters.

"Our rule number one, for a safe experience at the beach, is to choose a beach that has lifeguards on duty and to swim between their flags," Lambinon said.

Here are some of the safety tips from the NSRI: